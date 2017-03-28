Q&A: Columbus Pest Controla s Alonzo ...

Q&A: Columbus Pest Controla s Alonzo sheds light on industry legislation

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Pest Control

This month, our question-and-answer session features Lonnie Alonso, president of Columbus Pest Control in Columbus, Ohio. Alonso, a second-generation pest management professional , has actively worked with state and local legislators for years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pest Control.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump and Pence losing popularity 14 min Pope Che Reagan C... 39
Donald Trump Administration 1 hr Big Johnson 793
Middle Class will now be paying for the wall. 1 hr Shadow_Hunter 3
I love Shopping KMart, Sears, Meijer.Where Do y... 1 hr d pants 67
Jerry Sandusky’s Son Charged 2 hr They cannot kill ... 9
Worlds fastest growing religion is..... 2 hr Pope Che Reagan C... 245
Girls what your dirtiest fantasy? 2 hr Sally 9
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 2 hr Ckm 123
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,384 • Total comments across all topics: 279,884,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC