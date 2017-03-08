Prosecution rests on day four of murd...

Prosecution rests on day four of murder trial

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Delaware Gazette

The prosecution has rested in trial for two Columbus men charged with a 2012 murder after the jury heard testimony from their final witness.The trial for Reginald Timothy Conley, 28, of Lucasville and Jermaine Darnell Kelly, 32, of Columbus entered its fourth day of testimony Thursday morning when prosecutors called detectives from the Delaware ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
China Grants Trump 38 Brand Names..... 13 min jonjedi 48
Russian Bank/ Trump org connected 19 min They cannot kill ... 9
Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump 20 min d pants 414
Was First Lady Trump an illegal Immigrant? 20 min Seriouslady 3
why is chelsea clinton so ugly? (Apr '14) 22 min They cannot kill ... 114
Muhslims forced on Bernie voters ... what happ... 34 min They cannot kill ... 2
News Body found in Coshocton identified as Columbus-... 38 min They cannot kill ... 3
Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ... 1 hr The Great Joyous ... 396
Donald Trump Administration 2 hr jonjedi 286
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 2 hr They cannot kill ... 116
Kelly Anne Conway's couch position gets dissed 7 hr Reality 46
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,970 • Total comments across all topics: 279,456,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC