Professor to share story of 'Axis Sally'

Professor to share story of 'Axis Sally'

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Delaware Gazette

During World War II, an American woman broadcast Nazi propaganda to Allied troops, who dubbed her "Axis Sally."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Odds of Trump's impeachment 1 min BizzyBee 253
Who's a Trump fan?? 10 min Mojo Risen 53
Trump 7th Consecutive Weekend at Trump-branded ... 13 min jonjedi 118
Donald Trump Administration 1 hr jonjedi 604
More Dem lies... 1 hr Reality Speaks 54
Is Trump Really Whitetrash Pasted Up in a Fancy... 1 hr Reality Speaks 21
White Identity Politics 1 hr Reality Speaks 20
Worlds fastest growing religion is..... 20 hr jonjedi 122
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,229 • Total comments across all topics: 279,734,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC