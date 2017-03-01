Portman visits Jewish center in wake ...

Portman visits Jewish center in wake of threats

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Senator Rob Portman spent part of his day Friday in Columbus where he met with Ohio Jewish leaders at the Community Center of Greater Columbus to discuss the recent threats to Ohio communities. Jewish Community Centers around the country, including in Columbus, Cincinnati, and Cleveland, have recently been targeted by bomb threats, and Jewish cemeteries have been vandalized throughout the nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump 1 hr Colonel Pale Rider 1 5
News Employee pistol-whipped in robbery at Popeyes o... 2 hr watch out 33
Kelly Anne Conway's couch position gets dissed 3 hr vic 1
Who is the Biggest Liar? 3 hr Black Fool 392
Trump Jr received at least 50,000.00 for meeting 4 hr They cannot kill ... 9
The Liberal Media hit new low.. 4 hr They cannot kill ... 2
Taxpayers getting the screws...again....thanks ... 4 hr Seriouslady 17
Donald Trump Administration 4 hr jonjedi 44
Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f... 5 hr jonjedi 466
Pence used private email account for official b... 6 hr Reality 27
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... Thu Sue Berg 111
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,283 • Total comments across all topics: 279,294,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC