Portman visits Jewish center in wake of threats
Senator Rob Portman spent part of his day Friday in Columbus where he met with Ohio Jewish leaders at the Community Center of Greater Columbus to discuss the recent threats to Ohio communities. Jewish Community Centers around the country, including in Columbus, Cincinnati, and Cleveland, have recently been targeted by bomb threats, and Jewish cemeteries have been vandalized throughout the nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump
|1 hr
|Colonel Pale Rider 1
|5
|Employee pistol-whipped in robbery at Popeyes o...
|2 hr
|watch out
|33
|Kelly Anne Conway's couch position gets dissed
|3 hr
|vic
|1
|Who is the Biggest Liar?
|3 hr
|Black Fool
|392
|Trump Jr received at least 50,000.00 for meeting
|4 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|9
|The Liberal Media hit new low..
|4 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Taxpayers getting the screws...again....thanks ...
|4 hr
|Seriouslady
|17
|Donald Trump Administration
|4 hr
|jonjedi
|44
|Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f...
|5 hr
|jonjedi
|466
|Pence used private email account for official b...
|6 hr
|Reality
|27
|
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|Thu
|Sue Berg
|111
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC