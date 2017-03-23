Police officers not indicted in fatal shooting of Henry Green

More than nine months after two plainclothes Columbus police officers fatally shot Henry Green on a South Linden street, a Franklin County grand jury chose on Friday not to indict them on criminal charges. Bare and Rosen were wearing civilian clothes and patrolling in an unmarked SUV on the evening of June 6 when they saw Green, 23, and a friend walking in the area of Duxberry Avenue and Ontario Street and noticed that Green was holding a handgun, police said.

