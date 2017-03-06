Police identify woman struck on Refugee Road
Columbus police have identified a woman who was killed when she was struck by a vehicle on Refugee Road near Eastland Mall Sunday night. There are no sidewalks on Refugee Road and the investigation determined that she was walking in the road when she was struck, said Columbus Police Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump Administration
|5 min
|They cannot kill ...
|182
|Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ...
|7 min
|They cannot kill ...
|184
|Mark Levin wiretapping evidence overwhelming
|8 min
|They cannot kill ...
|15
|Battle expected over annexation request from Je...
|2 hr
|JRymer
|1
|Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f...
|2 hr
|jonjedi
|479
|Who is the Biggest Liar?
|4 hr
|Male
|482
|North Korea making progress/ big threat to America
|5 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|15
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|18 hr
|spots
|114
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC