Police ID suspect in officera s shooting during Hilltop drug raid

A Columbus police officer and another person were shot while officers were executing a narcotics search warrant at an apartment house in the Hilltop late Wednesday night, police said. Tactical police officers were executing the warrant at 10:40 p.m. at the house on South Burgess Avenue, in the block immediately south of West Broad Street, when an officer was shot as he entered the front door of an apartment, police said.

