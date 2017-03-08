Police arrest suspect in Near East Si...

Police arrest suspect in Near East Side fatal shooting

Columbus police have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man on the city's Near East Side this morning. Columbus police were called out at 6:23 a.m. to an apartment in the 1900 block of Maryland Avenue of Nelson Park Apartments.

