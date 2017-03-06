Pilot program to offer gun boxes to parents of young children
A new partnership is handing out gun lock boxes in a pilot program to Columbus pediatricians in an effort to curb the number of unintentional shootings among young children. Parents bringing 2- and 3-year-olds to selected pediatric offices will be asked if guns are kept at home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
