Pedestrian killed near Eastland

14 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Columbus police reported that the woman, whose name was not released Sunday night pending family notification, was struck by a vehicle along Refugee Road near Eastland Mall Drive just before 9 p.m. The victim, who appeared to be in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Battalion Chief Steve Martin. Other details of the accident were not immediately available.

