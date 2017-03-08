Pedestrian critically injured by vehi...

Pedestrian critically injured by vehicle on South Side

A male pedestrian is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle tonight at a major intersection on the South Side. Columbus police and fire paramedics were called at 6:53 p.m. to the intersection of South High Street and Williams Road on the report of a pedestrian struck.

