Parole board to rule on mercy for con...

Parole board to rule on mercy for condemned Ohio killer of 2

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: The Delaware Gazette

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio's parole board is set to reveal whether it recommends mercy for a death row inmate who was sentenced to die for a 1997 fatal stabbing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
China Grants Trump 38 Brand Names..... 16 min BizzyBee 32
Donald Trump Administration 21 min BizzyBee 281
Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump 39 min Mojo Risen 412
Russian Bank/ Trump org connected 44 min BizzyBee 3
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 45 min Jmtlhw 115
Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f... 1 hr jonjedi 529
Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ... 1 hr Pope Che Reagan C... 389
Kelly Anne Conway's couch position gets dissed 4 hr Reality 46
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,709 • Total comments across all topics: 279,453,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC