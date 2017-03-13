Owners of home healthcare agency guil...

Owners of home healthcare agency guilty of Medicaid fraudState sues...

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Two owners of a home healthcare agency that once operated offices in Columbus, Cincinnati and Dayton have been found guilty of Medicaid fraud. Following a seven-day trial, a Franklin County Common Pleas Court jury found Ethel Freeman-Nnonah, 48, of Columbus, guilty of felony counts of Medicaid fraud, theft, forgery, and tampering with evidence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump Administration 3 min Reality 439
Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ... 8 min Big Johnson 442
News Jewish groups in central Ohio enhance security ... 22 min hey now 2
piyo 25 min hey now 2
Irritable bowel 30 min hey now 10
Kristyn Hartman (Jun '12) 36 min Retter 19
Why does Health INS pay for Viagra? 44 min BizzyBee 21
News Cost of Columbus recycling would soar if counci... 7 hr Reality 44
China Grants Trump 38 Brand Names..... 8 hr jonjedi 116
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... Sat JustFacts 117
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,666 • Total comments across all topics: 279,525,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC