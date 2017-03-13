Owners of home healthcare agency guilty of Medicaid fraudState sues...
Two owners of a home healthcare agency that once operated offices in Columbus, Cincinnati and Dayton have been found guilty of Medicaid fraud. Following a seven-day trial, a Franklin County Common Pleas Court jury found Ethel Freeman-Nnonah, 48, of Columbus, guilty of felony counts of Medicaid fraud, theft, forgery, and tampering with evidence.
|
