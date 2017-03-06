Opera Columbus Announces 2017-18 Season

Opera Columbus Announces 2017-18 Season

Opera Columbus today announced its most collaborative season to date for the 2017-18 season, showcasing the artists of Juilliard, the Columbus Symphony, Against the Grain Theatre, and Company XIV in a not-to-be-missed trilogy of timeless operatic repertoire presented in what has become Opera Columbus' signature forward-thinking style. Opera Columbus continues its artistic collaboration with The Juilliard School's Marcus Institute for Vocal Arts and its Artist Diploma in Opera Studies program for a second season, opening with the Opera Columbus debut of two highly gifted ADOS sopranos in a brand new production of Benjamin Britten 's The Turn of the Screw.

