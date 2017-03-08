One way or another, Ohioans could vote on congressional redistricting
As a state coalition marches toward a November ballot issue aimed at changing the hyper-partisan process for drawing Ohio congressional districts, formerly reluctant Republican lawmakers are sounding more open to doing it themselves. The Fair Districts = Fair Elections coalition is laying the groundwork for a signature-gathering effort and ballot campaign with the goal of a more-transparent congressional redistricting process that ensures one political party can't rig the system.
