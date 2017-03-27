One person killed outside Waffle Hous...

One person killed outside Waffle House near airport

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Columbus police were called to the restaurant at 1405 North Cassady Ave. near Airport Drive at 2:46 a.m. on a report of a shooting, a police dispatcher said. One person was found shot in a lot outside the restaurant and was pronounced dead by medics at 2:54 a.m., the dispatcher said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Worlds fastest growing religion is..... 1 min Reality Speaks 206
Donald Trump Administration 16 min jonjedi 778
Stupid is as stupid does 18 min jonjedi 5
Odds of Trump's impeachment 19 min jonjedi 322
Breaking news....... 21 min jonjedi 106
I love Shopping KMart, Sears, Meijer.Where Do y... 1 hr Reality Speaks 50
United Airlines bans yoga pants 1 hr Reality Speaks 17
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,913 • Total comments across all topics: 279,860,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC