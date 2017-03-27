One person killed outside Waffle House near airport
Columbus police were called to the restaurant at 1405 North Cassady Ave. near Airport Drive at 2:46 a.m. on a report of a shooting, a police dispatcher said. One person was found shot in a lot outside the restaurant and was pronounced dead by medics at 2:54 a.m., the dispatcher said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worlds fastest growing religion is.....
|1 min
|Reality Speaks
|206
|Donald Trump Administration
|16 min
|jonjedi
|778
|Stupid is as stupid does
|18 min
|jonjedi
|5
|Odds of Trump's impeachment
|19 min
|jonjedi
|322
|Breaking news.......
|21 min
|jonjedi
|106
|I love Shopping KMart, Sears, Meijer.Where Do y...
|1 hr
|Reality Speaks
|50
|United Airlines bans yoga pants
|1 hr
|Reality Speaks
|17
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC