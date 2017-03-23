One dead, one injured in crash on I-270

One dead, one injured in crash on I-270

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

One person is dead and another critically injured after a tractor-trailer rig slammed into a car that was stopped in the middle of I-270 just north of Rt. 33 early Saturday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Lost Art of Conversation 13 min jonjedi 28
Donald Trump Administration 15 min jonjedi 738
Republicans Don't care about your Taxes, Health... 16 min jonjedi 6
gop 1 hr jonjedi 9
jonjedi 2 hr jonjedi 52
Trump so sad, boo hoo hoo 2 hr jonjedi 14
The Moral Of The Story 2 hr jonjedi 11
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,708 • Total comments across all topics: 279,819,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC