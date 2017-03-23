One dead in double shooting on South ...

One dead in double shooting on South Side

A 21-year-old man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting early Saturday in the 1400 block of Oakwood Avenue on the South Side. Anthony Terrell Baldwin died after he and the other victim were driven to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center by a bystander about 5:30 a.m., Columbus police reported.

