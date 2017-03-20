Ohioan accused of vandalizing mosque ...

Ohioan accused of vandalizing mosque charged with hate crime

19 hrs ago

A man accused of writing anti-Muslim comments on a mosque in central Ohio has been charged with committing a hate crime. Franklin County's prosecutor says Todd M. Williams was indicted Thursday on charges of ethnic intimidation, desecration and criminal mischief in the vandalism of the Ahlul-Bayt Society Islamic Center in suburban Columbus last month.

