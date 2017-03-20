Ohioan accused of vandalizing mosque charged with hate crime
A man accused of writing anti-Muslim comments on a mosque in central Ohio has been charged with committing a hate crime. Franklin County's prosecutor says Todd M. Williams was indicted Thursday on charges of ethnic intimidation, desecration and criminal mischief in the vandalism of the Ahlul-Bayt Society Islamic Center in suburban Columbus last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racist?
|16 min
|YouREALLYarestuped
|23
|Pence used private email account for official b...
|18 min
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|4
|Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f...
|22 min
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|454
|Who is the Biggest Liar?
|39 min
|jonjedi
|374
|Chicago man fired for tweet to widow of Seal
|1 hr
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|Employee pistol-whipped in robbery at Popeyes o...
|1 hr
|BizzyBee
|32
|Rachel Dolezal is jobless homelss and still White
|1 hr
|BizzyBee
|14
|Donald Trump Administration
|4 hr
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|40
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|13 hr
|Sue Berg
|111
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC