Ohioa s birthday bash

Ohio marked its 214th anniversary as a member of the union on Wednesday but the Statehouse has planned a celebration this weekend that features tours and other activities. Ohio's 214th Birthday Party: Sunday, March 5, 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. Ohio Statehouse.

