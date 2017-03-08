Ohio U, Dublin have three-phase plan ...

Ohio U, Dublin have three-phase plan for citya s last big acreage

Ohio University and Dublin are putting the finishing touches on plans that envision the city's last big expanse of undeveloped land evolving into a bustling district of people studying, researching, inventing, working and living. What Dublin calls its West Innovation District currently is 1,100 acres that is mostly farmland, with the four buildings of Ohio University's medical campus at its center.

