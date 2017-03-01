Ohio Supreme Court weighs student privacy
A case originating at a Columbus-area high school was heard at the Ohio Supreme Court today, revolving around how and why a student at a public school can have their personal property searched. The case originated in 2013, when a then-18-year-old Joshua Polk, had his bag searched at Whetstone High School.
