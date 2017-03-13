Ohio State University researchers usi...

Ohio State University researchers using food waste for carbon black replacement

Read more: Recycling Today

Researchers at The Ohio State University , Columbus, Ohio, have discovered that food waste can partially replace the petroleum-based filler that has been used in manufacturing tires for more than a century. In tests, rubber made with the new fillers exceeds industrial standards for performance, which may ultimately open up new applications for rubber.

