Ohio State University researchers using food waste for carbon black replacement
Researchers at The Ohio State University , Columbus, Ohio, have discovered that food waste can partially replace the petroleum-based filler that has been used in manufacturing tires for more than a century. In tests, rubber made with the new fillers exceeds industrial standards for performance, which may ultimately open up new applications for rubber.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump/ Spicer try to wiggle out of accusation o...
|1 hr
|BizzyBee
|30
|karen brown channel 6 (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|WhiteTrashKiller
|29
|Walter!
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|21
|Attorney will not resign, will make Teump fire ...
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|24
|Donald Trump Administration
|1 hr
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|474
|Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ...
|2 hr
|jonjedi
|463
|White Identity Politics
|2 hr
|Big Johnson
|4
|China Grants Trump 38 Brand Names.....
|3 hr
|jonjedi
|129
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|Mar 11
|JustFacts
|117
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC