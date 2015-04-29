Ohio officials encouraged by police standards participation

In this April 29, 2015, file photo, Ohio Gov. John Kasich, center, joined by state Public Safety Director John Born, right, and former state Sen. Nina Turner, left, announces a plan to establish the first-ever statewide police standards for the proper use of force, recruiting and hiring, during a Statehouse news conference in Columbus, Ohio. The standards have been or are being adopted by more than 500 agencies employing over 27,000 officers, officials said Thursday, March 30, 2017, representing nearly 80 percent of the officers in Ohio and including most metropolitan departments.

