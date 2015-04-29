Ohio officials encouraged by police standards participation
In this April 29, 2015, file photo, Ohio Gov. John Kasich, center, joined by state Public Safety Director John Born, right, and former state Sen. Nina Turner, left, announces a plan to establish the first-ever statewide police standards for the proper use of force, recruiting and hiring, during a Statehouse news conference in Columbus, Ohio. The standards have been or are being adopted by more than 500 agencies employing over 27,000 officers, officials said Thursday, March 30, 2017, representing nearly 80 percent of the officers in Ohio and including most metropolitan departments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump Administration
|17 min
|White Fangs
|777
|United Airlines bans yoga pants
|2 hr
|UTrashy
|82
|Is Trump Really Whitetrash Pasted Up in a Fancy...
|3 hr
|WeBetterHopeTrump...
|21
|Mike Pence Asks Waiter To Remove Mrs. Butterwor...
|4 hr
|TrumpzSenile
|6
|Trumps kids out of line...Nepotism/ self gain
|5 hr
|TrumpzSenile
|8
|Baby boomers ruined America, according to this ...
|5 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Rachel Maddow connected Dots between Trump and ...
|5 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|25
|Stupid is as stupid does
|12 hr
|d pants
|26
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC