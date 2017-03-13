Ohio man pleads guilty in bank sexual...

Ohio man pleads guilty in bank sexual assault case

COLUMBUS, Ohio - An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting an employee at a bank.Police say 32-year-old Billy Dee Anderson visited Columbus' Chase Tower and asked to rent a safe-deposit box Feb. 19, 2016.

