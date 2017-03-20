Ohio Legislative Service Commission accepting applications for 13-month Fellowship Program
The Ohio Legislative Service Commission is accepting applications for its 13-month Legislative and Telecommunications Fellowship Program, according to a news release issued by the office of state Rep. Tim Ginter, R-Salem. The commission will hire 24 fellows to work as aides with members of the state legislature in 2018.
