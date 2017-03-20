Ohio Legislative Service Commission a...

Ohio Legislative Service Commission accepting applications for 13-month Fellowship Program

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Salem News

The Ohio Legislative Service Commission is accepting applications for its 13-month Legislative and Telecommunications Fellowship Program, according to a news release issued by the office of state Rep. Tim Ginter, R-Salem. The commission will hire 24 fellows to work as aides with members of the state legislature in 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who is the Biggest Liar? 1 min Colonel Pale Rider 1 354
The Hog as_______________________________ !!!! 35 min 404 cult 7
Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f... 39 min jonjedi 434
Donald Trump Administration 58 min Colonel Pale Rider 1 25
Dear Oliver - a letter to Evangelicals 1 hr Pope Che Reagan C... 32
The Pale Rider 1 hr Annie Magdalene 13
News Employee pistol-whipped in robbery at Popeyes o... 1 hr Reality 22
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... Tue justin014 110
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,647 • Total comments across all topics: 279,261,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC