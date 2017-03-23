Ohio house fire kills teen, mom, grandma; dad hospitalized
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Officials say a house fire in central Ohio killed a 16-year-old girl, her mother and her grandmother, and the teen's father was hospitalized in serious condition.
