Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Constitution

Ohio could join an ongoing national push for states to force changes to the U.S. Constitution, such as term limits for federal officials and requiring a balanced federal budget. Identical resolutions currently getting hearings in House and Senate committees would call for a Convention of States under Article V of the U.S. Constitution.

