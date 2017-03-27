Ohio bans sex with animals; violators could face jail
There are 3 comments on the O-R Online story from 13 hrs ago, titled Ohio bans sex with animals; violators could face jail. In it, O-R Online reports that:
#1 12 hrs ago
Say it isn't so
This is unconstitutional, and excludes rights.
Ohio keeps putting their nose in peoples bedrooms.
First a constitutional amendment defining marriage as bond between man and woman; and now this.
This will be struck down in court as unconstitutional.
#2 9 hrs ago
It does not matter, you still will not get laid. Animals flee in terror when you approach; they know.
#3 9 hrs ago
if you say so TROLL
you keep hallucinating....the fact zero's like you even exist is comedy enough.
PS: will your gerbil farm lose subsidies and go out of business now?
