Ohio attorney general program to help children of addicts
Angela Sausser, left, executive director of the Public Children Services Association of Ohio, discusses a $3.6 million pilot program to help children hurt by their parents' addiction to painkillers and heroin, during a news conference where Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, right, announced the initiative Wednesday, March 22, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. The pilot program targets 14 southern Ohio counties hit hard by the state's opiate epidemic.
