North Side apartment fire injures one, displaces dozens

One person was treated for smoke inhalation and residents of about 20 units were displaced Wednesday afternoon as a result of a two-alarm fire at a North Side apartment. Columbus fire received a call at 4:18 p.m. about a fire in a third-floor apartment at the Winterwood Gardens apartment complex at 1980 Belcher Dr. off Walford Street, said Battalion Chief Steve Martin. A second alarm was requested quickly for additional firefighters and water, Martin said.

