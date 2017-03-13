North Side apartment fire injures one...

North Side apartment fire injures one, displaces dozens

One person was treated for smoke inhalation and residents of about 20 units were displaced Wednesday afternoon as a result of a two-alarm fire at a North Side apartment. Columbus fire received a call at 4:18 p.m. about a fire in a third-floor apartment at the Winterwood Gardens apartment complex at 1980 Belcher Dr. off Walford Street, said Battalion Chief Steve Martin.  A second alarm was requested quickly for additional firefighters and water, Martin said.

