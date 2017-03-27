No disciplinary action for Columbus o...

No disciplinary action for Columbus officer who deleted 100,000 cruiser videos

14 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

A Columbus police officer won't be punished after deleting approximately 100,000 cruiser video files from an internal server last month, according to an internal report.  "I concur with the findings ... that this was not an intentional act and that no rules were violated," wrote Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs in a report. Jacobs declined to comment for this story.

