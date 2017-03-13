Nine Irish puppies born just in time for St. Patrick's Day
During a trip to Ireland seven years ago, St. Charles resident Theresa Nesbitt fell in love with Glen of Imaal terriers. She and her husband, Mark, now own nine Glens, a breed she's devoted to preserving and promoting.
