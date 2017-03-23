Mount Carmel working on plans for restructuring West Side hospital
A focus on keeping people healthy, access to outpatient care and more green space are among the early plans for a $46 million revamping of Mount Carmel West. Officials at the Franklinton hospital announced his week that they have hired the Columbus-based Edge Group land planners and the Detroit-based SmithGroupJJR architectural firm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Moral Of The Story
|5 min
|404 cult
|6
|Donald Trump Administration
|25 min
|White Fangs
|733
|jonjedi
|55 min
|Sally
|49
|The Lost Art of Conversation
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|24
|gop
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|6
|Trump and the FART OF THE DEAL
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|6
|Trump gargles Democrat jizz
|6 hr
|jonjedi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC