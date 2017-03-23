Mount Carmel working on plans for res...

Mount Carmel working on plans for restructuring West Side hospital

Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

A focus on keeping people healthy, access to outpatient care and more green space are among the early plans for a $46 million revamping of Mount Carmel West. Officials at the Franklinton hospital announced his week that they have hired the Columbus-based Edge Group land planners and the Detroit-based SmithGroupJJR architectural firm.

