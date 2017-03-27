Mother in park overdose charged with child endangering
An East Side woman who overdosed on heroin with her husband in a pickup truck while their unattended children were found outside crying was charged Thursday with endangering children. Elizabeth Boster, who turned 33 on Thursday, was charged with two counts of endangering children.
