Missing Humvee #ColumbusReport
The State Highway Patrol says someone cut through a fence at the Ohio National Guard Armory in Stow, about 8 miles north of Akron, and made off with a military Humvee. Troopers say the Humvee was discovered to be missing from the armory in northeast Ohio on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snowflake Trump is meeeeelting
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|6
|Trump so sad, boo hoo hoo
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|4
|Democrats eat Trump's lunch
|2 hr
|jonjedi
|3
|Trump cries himself to sleep
|2 hr
|jonjedi
|2
|Trump is impotent
|2 hr
|jonjedi
|2
|Trump eats Muslim wieners
|3 hr
|jonjedi
|2
|Breaking news.......
|4 hr
|jonjedi
|100
|Donald Trump Administration
|6 hr
|jonjedi
|719
|Odds of Trump's impeachment
|15 hr
|jonjedi
|308
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC