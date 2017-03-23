Missing Humvee #ColumbusReport

Missing Humvee #ColumbusReport

The State Highway Patrol says someone cut through a fence at the Ohio National Guard Armory in Stow, about 8 miles north of Akron, and made off with a military Humvee. Troopers say the Humvee was discovered to be missing from the armory in northeast Ohio on Wednesday.

