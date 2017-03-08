Market Garden Brewery to release barrel-aged Irishman's Enforcer
Market Garden Brewery has collaborated with Middle West Spirits of Columbus for a barrel-aged version of Irishman's Enforcer Imperial Stout. The brewery has done some barrel aging in Four Roses barrels a couple of times, he said, and thought "to get together with Middle West would be a be a nice change."
