Man sentenced to life without parole possibility for 10 years for rape of toddler
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Charles Lee Sadler will spend at least 10 years behind bars after pleading guilty to the rape of a 3-year-old. According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien, Sadler, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of rape of a child under 13 years old in connection to the sexual assault that occurred on August 5, 2016 to a then 3-year-old toddler in a garage located in the 300 block of Richardson Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is the Biggest Liar?
|3 min
|UTrashy
|507
|Hate groups increase across America
|8 min
|They cannot kill ...
|45
|Donald Trump Administration
|27 min
|Reality
|239
|thinking of getting a bidet
|28 min
|Pam
|14
|Worthless Ryan !
|29 min
|Reality
|54
|Kelly Anne Conway's couch position gets dissed
|45 min
|lol
|16
|Trump
|50 min
|Duke for Mayor
|10
|Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ...
|2 hr
|Waikiki shyit water
|282
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|Mar 6
|spots
|114
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC