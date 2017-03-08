Man sentenced to life without parole possibility for 10 years for rape of toddler

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Charles Lee Sadler will spend at least 10 years behind bars after pleading guilty to the rape of a 3-year-old. According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien, Sadler, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of rape of a child under 13 years old in connection to the sexual assault that occurred on August 5, 2016 to a then 3-year-old toddler in a garage located in the 300 block of Richardson Avenue.

