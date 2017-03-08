Man sentenced to 12 years in bomb-robbery plot
A Columbus man who was involved in a plot to set off a diversionary explosion at a school so he and his partner could rob a bank or armored car will spend 12 years in prison. Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Colleen O'Donnell sentenced Roberto M. Innis Jr., 22, who struck a plea deal last week.
