Man pleads guilty in rape of Chase ba...

Man pleads guilty in rape of Chase bank employee

12 hrs ago

A man accused of sexually assaulting a Chase employee last year at the bank's Downtown office pleaded guilty on Tuesday to kidnapping and three counts of rape. Billy Dee Anderson, 32, will be sentenced by Franklin County Common Pleas Judge David Young on April 18. He faces a total of 44 years in prison and as much in $80,000 in fines.

