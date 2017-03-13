Man pleads guilty in rape of Chase bank employee
A man accused of sexually assaulting a Chase employee last year at the bank's Downtown office pleaded guilty on Tuesday to kidnapping and three counts of rape. Billy Dee Anderson, 32, will be sentenced by Franklin County Common Pleas Judge David Young on April 18. He faces a total of 44 years in prison and as much in $80,000 in fines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump/ Spicer try to wiggle out of accusation o...
|6 min
|KellyLongFace
|40
|Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ...
|32 min
|President Trump
|469
|Greg Steele
|52 min
|Lconkel
|1
|Where are the hookers hangin out? (Jul '11)
|5 hr
|In need of a bj
|7
|Trump Blinked, Trump Paid $38 million in Income...
|5 hr
|Jane OMeara
|4
|TrumpKnudsen sells Chinese Billions$ NY Waldorf
|5 hr
|BizzyBee
|2
|Ivanka exposed
|6 hr
|BigB
|16
|Donald Trump Administration
|6 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|483
|China Grants Trump 38 Brand Names.....
|7 hr
|BizzyBee
|135
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC