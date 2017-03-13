Man pleads guilty in beating death of...

Man pleads guilty in beating death of girlfrienda s baby

A 23-year-old man will serve seven years in prison for the beating death of his girlfriend's 8-month-old daughter. Quentin L. Jones pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court to one count of involuntary manslaughter in the the 2015 death of Adriana Barker.

