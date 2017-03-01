Man dies after being struck by semi on I-70
A man died Friday morning after he attempted to walk through traffic on eastbound Interstate 70 shortly after his vehicle collided with a semi, according to Columbus police. No one was injured in the crash when the man's car collided with a semi truck just before 4:50 a.m. Friday below Interstate 270 on the city's East Side.
