Man dies after being struck by semi o...

Man dies after being struck by semi on I-70

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

A man died Friday morning after he attempted to walk through traffic on eastbound Interstate 70 shortly after his vehicle collided with a semi, according to Columbus police. No one was injured in the crash when the man's car collided with a semi truck just before 4:50 a.m. Friday below Interstate 270 on the city's East Side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Taxpayers getting the screws...again....thanks ... 2 min BizzyBee 3
Who is the Biggest Liar? 10 min BizzyBee 385
Pence used private email account for official b... 11 min d pants 21
Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f... 1 hr Reality 460
Donald Trump Administration 1 hr Reality 42
Trump Jr received at least 50,000.00 for meeting 1 hr Seriouslady 8
Trump 1 hr d pants 3
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 20 hr Sue Berg 111
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,832 • Total comments across all topics: 279,285,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC