Man accused of killing college student had 3 parole violations after...
A Columbus man had three parole violations after he was released from prison in November and before he was accused of raping and fatally shooting an Ohio State University student in February. Brian Golsby, 29, who is accused of killing 21-year-old Reagan Tokes on Feb. 9, was sanctioned by parole officers for failing to comply with rules at the nonprofit Alvis House re-entry program, failing to reside in an approved residence and once failing to keep his GPS monitor charged, according to a state incident report obtained by WBNS-TV , which first reported the story.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where can I meet a hot TG/TS?
|3 hr
|jonjedi
|2
|I shop at Salvation Army & Toilet Store
|4 hr
|jonjedi
|4
|The Lost Art of Conversation
|4 hr
|jonjedi
|30
|Trump futtbucks fake jonjedi
|4 hr
|jonjedi
|3
|JonJedi is
|4 hr
|jonjedi
|4
|Trump gargles Democrat jizz
|4 hr
|jonjedi
|3
|14 shot at Cincinati club Cameo
|4 hr
|jonjedi
|4
|Trump so sad, boo hoo hoo
|4 hr
|jonjedi
|23
|Donald Trump Administration
|13 hr
|jonjedi
|738
