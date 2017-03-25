Man accused of killing college studen...

Man accused of killing college student had 3 parole violations after...

A Columbus man had three parole violations after he was released from prison in November and before he was accused of raping and fatally shooting an Ohio State University student in February. Brian Golsby, 29, who is accused of killing 21-year-old Reagan Tokes on Feb. 9, was sanctioned by parole officers for failing to comply with rules at the nonprofit Alvis House re-entry program, failing to reside in an approved residence and once failing to keep his GPS monitor charged, according to a state incident report obtained by WBNS-TV , which first reported the story.

