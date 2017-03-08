Man, 18, killed, two other teens injured in shooting at Near East Side party
An 18-year-old man was killed, and two other teenagers injured after a shooting during a party Saturday night on the Near East Side. Tyquan Keion Lackey, 18, was among the teens at the party in the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue around 10:45 p.m. when Columbus police were called first about a fight breaking out, then about gunshots being fired.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cost of Columbus recycling would soar if counci...
|2 min
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|Rock Star attorney a threat to corruption, Wall...
|3 min
|BizzyBee
|5
|Donald Trump Administration
|9 min
|BizzyBee
|331
|piyo
|27 min
|coffee tea or me
|1
|OH got a governor?
|31 min
|404 cult
|1
|China Grants Trump 38 Brand Names.....
|55 min
|Reality
|87
|Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ...
|57 min
|Reality
|410
|Pipeline lies ......straight from Trump
|1 hr
|Reality
|52
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC