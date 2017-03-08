Man, 18, killed, two other teens injured in shooting at Near East Side party

An 18-year-old man was killed, and two other teenagers injured after a shooting during a party Saturday night on the Near East Side. Tyquan Keion Lackey, 18, was among the teens at the party in the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue around 10:45 p.m. when Columbus police were called first about a fight breaking out, then about gunshots being fired.

