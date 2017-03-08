Man, 18, killed, two other teens inju...

Man, 18, killed, two other teens injured in shooting at Near East Side party

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

An 18-year-old man was killed, and two other teenagers injured after a shooting during a party Saturday night on the Near East Side. Tyquan Keion Lackey, 18, was among the teens at the party in the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue around 10:45 p.m. when Columbus police were called first about a fight breaking out, then about gunshots being fired.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cost of Columbus recycling would soar if counci... 2 min They cannot kill ... 7
Rock Star attorney a threat to corruption, Wall... 3 min BizzyBee 5
Donald Trump Administration 9 min BizzyBee 331
piyo 27 min coffee tea or me 1
OH got a governor? 31 min 404 cult 1
China Grants Trump 38 Brand Names..... 55 min Reality 87
Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ... 57 min Reality 410
Pipeline lies ......straight from Trump 1 hr Reality 52
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,816 • Total comments across all topics: 279,493,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC