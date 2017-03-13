Long awaited Skyview Drive road recon...

Long awaited Skyview Drive road reconstruction project to begin in Brunswick

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Members of Cub Scout Troop 3517 Jonathan Jackson, Isaijah Watson and Antonio Head - with Den leader, Jim Jackson, are presented with proclamations recognizing their Arrow Awards by Brunswick Mayor Ron Falconi. Not pictured are Pack members Trevor Horman, Teddy Gurtsak, Ty Worsencroft, Evan Wodzak, JP Starcheski, and Jacob Segert and co-leaders Paul Worsencroft and Max Wodzak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ... 3 min jonjedi 578
Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump 6 min TonyD2 437
Trump Blinked, Trump Paid $38 million in Income... 25 min Transgendered Dem... 8
Donald Trump Administration 26 min jonjedi 494
Trump's Income Tax Returns... (May '16) 33 min Dental Dams 4
Trump/ Spicer try to wiggle out of accusation o... 56 min Communism is evil 65
Treasonous judge 59 min They cannot kill ... 1
TrumpKnudsen sells Chinese Billions$ NY Waldorf 2 hr Reality 51
thinking of getting a bidet 7 hr Reality 68
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,600 • Total comments across all topics: 279,578,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC