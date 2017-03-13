Long awaited Skyview Drive road reconstruction project to begin in Brunswick

Members of Cub Scout Troop 3517 Jonathan Jackson, Isaijah Watson and Antonio Head - with Den leader, Jim Jackson, are presented with proclamations recognizing their Arrow Awards by Brunswick Mayor Ron Falconi. Not pictured are Pack members Trevor Horman, Teddy Gurtsak, Ty Worsencroft, Evan Wodzak, JP Starcheski, and Jacob Segert and co-leaders Paul Worsencroft and Max Wodzak.

