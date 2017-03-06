Licking County Crime Stoppers
The Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a Columbus woman. The Licking County Adult Court Services Department is actively searching for Ashley Arick, 31. She is wanted on theft and burglary charges.
