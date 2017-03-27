#LateNightLeelee: Swae Lee has given up on his "dream girl"
Swae Lee expressed an interest in Malia Obama month ago, by telling the whole world he would love to take Malia Obama out on a romantic date. But sadly, Malia still hasn't responded to Swae Lee offer and by the looks of the video you can tell Swag Lee feelings are hurt.
