Last Short North Posse member sentenced to prison
Sanikqua Hester was the first of 14 known victims of the Short North Posse, shot to death on July 12, 2005, protecting a teen from a hail of gunfire. On Monday, Lance A. Green, 36, who pleaded guilty in her slaying, was the last gang member to be sentenced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I love Shopping KMart, Sears, Meijer.Where Do y...
|5 min
|d pants
|55
|Trump and Pence losing popularity
|19 min
|d pants
|4
|Worlds fastest growing religion is.....
|3 hr
|jonjedi
|226
|Donald Trump Administration
|3 hr
|jonjedi
|785
|Girls what your dirtiest fantasy?
|4 hr
|Ohio
|1
|United Airlines bans yoga pants
|4 hr
|coffee tea or me
|18
|Odds of Trump's impeachment
|5 hr
|jonjedi
|326
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC