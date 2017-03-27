Last Short North Posse member sentenc...

Last Short North Posse member sentenced to prison

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Sanikqua Hester was the first of 14 known victims of the Short North Posse, shot to death on July 12, 2005, protecting a teen from a hail of gunfire. On Monday, Lance A. Green, 36, who pleaded guilty in her slaying, was the last gang member to be sentenced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I love Shopping KMart, Sears, Meijer.Where Do y... 5 min d pants 55
Trump and Pence losing popularity 19 min d pants 4
Worlds fastest growing religion is..... 3 hr jonjedi 226
Donald Trump Administration 3 hr jonjedi 785
Girls what your dirtiest fantasy? 4 hr Ohio 1
United Airlines bans yoga pants 4 hr coffee tea or me 18
Odds of Trump's impeachment 5 hr jonjedi 326
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,432 • Total comments across all topics: 279,870,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC