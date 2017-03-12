KGK Gardening & Design Corp announces...

KGK Gardening & Design Corp announces addition to team

Kuryla will spearhead the company's expansion into the public and private arena; namely municipal, streetscape, parks and recreation, educational and corporate campuses, multifamily housing, and urban design projects. Kuryla brings a different perspective and a collaborative approach to KGK's design studio efforts in the residential design/build market that KGK has focused on for more than 30 years.

