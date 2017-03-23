Keyshia Cole Joins Cast Of 'Love & Hi...

Keyshia Cole Joins Cast Of 'Love & HipHop Hollywood'

Looks like Keyshia Cole has officially joined the cast of Love & HipHop. After many rumors of her being too costly for the franchise, its looks like Keyshia and Mona Scott were about to settle on something.

